Australian High Commissioner to Ghana has praised a Ghanaian barber for giving him a new look.

His Excellency Gregory Andrews said he wanted to look good before his meeting with Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to present copies of “my formal letters from the Governor-General of Australia.”

He was happy the barber, Ishmael gave him a “terrific haircut and had no trouble with my non-African hair.”

He wrote on Facebook:

Next week I will be calling on Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs the Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to present copies of my formal letters from the Governor-General of Australia. It’s actually kind of a big deal. It will be my first formal opportunity to say, “thank you for having me” to the Government of Ghana. So I want to look my best! Thanks to Ishmael, a local barber on South Liberation Link just opposite Alliance Française d’Accra, I am confident that I will be looking the part. Ishmael gave me a terrific haircut and had no trouble at all with my non-African hair.

