Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) practice is an abomination to Ghanaian culture and such practices will not be accepted in the country.

This follows a statement made by the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews indicating that any attempt by Ghana’s Parliament to enact or pass a legislation to discriminate against the rights of LGBTQI+ community in Ghana and any form of advocacy will be disappointing.

Mr Andrews said the Ghanaian culture needs to accept people for who they are by respecting their rights without causing any harm to such people.

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament during his family visit to Ghana.

Alban Bagbin and Australian High Commission, Gregory Andrews

But in a sharp rebuttal, Mr Bagbin said Parliament will not legislate to infringe on people’s human rights but the House will legislate to ensure that Ghana’s culture and traditions are not violated because LGBTQI+ practice is an abomination.

He insisted that Ghana cannot accept homosexuality practices in the country because they go against the constitution, adding that no external force will be permitted to impose their norms in the motherland.

