Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has sent a goodwill message to Haruna Iddrisu and other Minority leaders in Parliament.

To Mr Dafeamekpor, Mr Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak, James Avedzi, among others have over the years proved to be the most potent strikers against the Majority in Parliament.

“Haruna, Avedzi & Muntaka remain our most potent strikers against Kyei, Afenyo-Markin and Annor-Dompreh in Parliament,” he lauded.

Amid the intense calls for their overhaul, the lawmaker believes it will be damaging to the Minority.

However, he believes as people who have stood the test of time and survived against all odds, this will be no exception.

“To even shift them internally would be damaging to the formation let alone to replace any. They survived Agyarko-bribery accusations four years ago. This too they will,” he assured.

The lawmaker took to his Twitter page to acknowledge the leadership for their performance over the years.

