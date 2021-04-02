Actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong, has revealed a family secret as she shares a never-seen childhood photo.

She posted the photo of when she was a lass with enviable stature which was evident from her pose.

She was wearing a blue and white stripe shirt tucked into dungaree jeans trousers.

The photo seems to have captured her heart and revealed she had been slaying since she was a kid.

She confessed she got her lifestyle from her mother who is very fashionable, likewise all the members of her family.

Her fans have agreed with her as photos of the late Mrs Tina Boduong have once popped up on social media.

She bears a striking resemblance with her mother, and she once said in a social media post that her late mother returned to earth as her.