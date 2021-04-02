The singing ability of a thief was put to a test after he was caught by students at the central campus of the University of Education, Winneba.

The suspect, who appears to be in his late 20s, was cajoled by the students who are residents of the Alpha B Hostel to sing hymns and other songs they like as they record the act.

The students, who reside at the central campus of the university, had been complaining bitterly about the activities of thieves.

The students are either dispossessed of their belongings, threatened or sometimes sexually assaulted.

Therefore, in order to send a strong signal to all the perpetrators, the students taught the thief a lesson.

With a coarse voice, the thief sang one of the school’s hymns and Shatta Wale’s song.

Check Out Video Below: