A 13-year-old Primary Seven candidate in the Mpigi District gave birth to a baby boy during a Mathematics examination in the ongoing Primary Leaving Examinations.

The incident happened at St Balikuddembe Primary School, Jalamba Ward in Buwama Town Council, Mpigi District.

The girl, according to Godfrey Ssemanda, the headteacher of the school, developed labour pains during a Mathematics examination.

“After 20 minutes, she alerted the invigilator who called colleagues and rushed the girl to a nearby medical centre,” Mr Ssemanda said.

Ms Goreth Mirembe, the nurse at the clinic, said that after helping the girl to deliver, she was taken back to the school to complete her paper in an isolated environment.

Mr Ssemanda said that the invigilator gave the girl extra 45 minutes to write the examination.

“She also wrote the paper and this morning [Wednesday], she’s here to write another paper,” Mr Ssemanda said on Wednesday morning.

The girl’s parents attributed their daughter’s pregnancy to last year’s Covid-19 lockdown.

“She was lured into conjugal acts during this Covid-19 lockdown by a certain boy because they were not going to school,” one of the parents said.