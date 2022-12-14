The number of jobs advertised in selected print and online media, which partially gauges labour demand in the economy, increased in October 2022 relative to what was observed in the corresponding period a year ago.

According to data from the Bank of Ghana, 3,055 job adverts were recorded as compared with 2,734 for the same period in 2021, indicating an increase of 11.7% year-on-year.

On a month-on-month basis, the number of job vacancies in October 2022 went up by 17.0% from the 2,611 jobs advertised in September 2022.

Cumulatively, for the first 10 months of 2022, the total number of advertised jobs declined by 9.5% to 26,595 from 29,380 recorded during the same period in 2021.

Private sector SSNIT contributions decline

Meanwhile, the total number of private sector SSNIT contributors, which partially gauges employment conditions, declined marginally to 881,139 in September 2022.

This is compared with 881,325 for the same period in 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the total number of private sector SSNIT contributors decreased by 3.8% from the 915,582 individuals recorded in August 2022.

Cumulatively, for the first three quarters of 2022, the total number of private sector contributors increased by 8.5% to 8,411,419 from 7,750,950 recorded over the corresponding period in 2021.