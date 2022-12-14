Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has called on the public to desist from mounting pressure on Ghanaian artistes to fill event centres like the O2 Arena (20,000 capacity) and the Madison Square Garden (20,789 capacity).

According to him, filling the aforementioned venues is not as challenging as filling the Accra Sports Stadium, which has a capacity of 40,000 seats.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio, he said, “nobody should worry any Ghanaian artiste to fill the O2 Arena (UK) or Madison Square (USA). Because even here in Ghana, the same Nigerian artistes couldn’t fill the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Moving forward, nobody should give our artistes that pressure again,” Bullgod said on Hitz FM.

Before his comments, the multi-award-winning artiste, Wizkid, was billed to perform at Accra Sports Stadium but failed to show up due to varied reasons. This left patrons disappointed.

The artiste subsequently issued an apology to his fans on the grounds of having concerns with “Production and Security”. However, he promised his fans a concert to make up for the disappointment.

For sometime now, there have always been debates and backlash against many Ghanaian music stars for their inability to fill the O2 Arena in the UK or the Madison Square in the USA as ‘the sole headline performers.’

On the heels of this, Bullgod led the campaign of calling foreign artistes to fill the Accra Sports Stadium, since it is a bigger venue when compared to the O2 Arena and the Madison Square Garden.

