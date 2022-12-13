George Opare Addo Pablo, National Youth Organiser-elect of the NDC, has revealed Sam George was his small boy when he run for the Okere Parliamentary seat at the age of 25.

Mr Opare Addo also disclosed that at a time he was serving as Municipal Chief Executive for Akwapem North, Sammy Gyamfi, who is National Communications Officer of the party was writing his West African Senior School Certificate Exams.

He was speaking to Mugabe Maase on Power FM.

“Sammy Gyamfi he is flying too high. He should come down, he is a small boy. He has not lived life more than me,” Mr Addo slammed his fellow NDC executive.

On Sam George, he said:

“At the age of 25, I was a parliamentary candidate for NDC. At that time, was I NPP? When I was a parliamentary candidate, one of the boys following me was Sam George, yes, this same Sam George,” he said.

I contested that small boy

According to Opare Addo, his main opponent was Sammy Gyamfi not Brogya Genfi. He said he is pleased he defeated Sammy Gyamfi.

“As for this election, it always Sammy Gyamfi I contested not Brogya, I said today I will mention names… I contested Sammy Gyamfi and I won. He is a small boy. There is nothing he can match me on, I have lived life well. He is a small boy.

“I called him twice for us to meet at my Dzorwulu office, ask him. He was at peace FM. I called him to come for us to sit and talk so that we can work together. So what is my crime?” Opare Addo revealed.

“I told him (Sammy Gyamfi) that the situation where he passes the other way when I pass one way will not help the party and I want us to work together to bring NDC to power, ask him if I am lying” Opare Addo revealed.

“Oh he is a small boy, that is a fact, I don’t compete with him for anything, he is not my level. I own companies and employ people I pay every month. Ask that small boy, doesn’t he live at Airport Hills? How did he build that?…” George Opare Addo was quickly shut down by Mugabe Maase before he could continue further.