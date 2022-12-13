The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has promoted the policeman who was shot during a special operation to arrest suspects in connection with a daylight robbery at Caprice.

With immediate effect, the Corporal has been promoted to Sergeant.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Chief Superintendent of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

The injured cop suffered multi-fragmented fractures to the bone of his right thigh due to the gunshot and is billed for major surgery.

The Police Administration has, therefore, made the necessary provision under the Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund, which was launched by President Akufo-Addo in January this year to ensure he receives the best medical care available in Ghana or in other parts of the world as the case may be.

“We wish to once again commend the officer and all the other members of the team for the role they played leading to the arrest of one of the robbers and the death of two others,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: