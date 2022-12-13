The Police officer who was shot during a shootout between the Police and suspected armed robbers at Caprice was visited by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, at the hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The visit was to assess the condition of the officer and also to wish him well.

The officer was shot in the thigh by one of the armed men during a special operation to arrest them at their hideout.

Mr Dery took the opportunity to thank the Police for their invaluable services to the country and assured them of his Ministry’s commitment to supporting the police in the fight against crime.

Accompanying the Minister was the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare.

Others present were Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, COP/George Mensah, COP/Paul Manly Awini, COP/Habiba Twumasi Sarpong and some other senior officers.