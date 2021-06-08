The Volta Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser, Godwin Edzor Fenuku, has been installed chief at Bakpa.

Mr Fenuku will now serve under the stool name Togbe Komla Sakpiti V of Awadiwoe-Kome.

The ceremony saw the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and other party executives in attendance.

Mr Ablakwa at the ceremony, among other things, pledged his unflinching support and loyalty to make Togbe Komla’s reign a success.

The former Deputy Education Minister took to Facebook page to post lovely photos from the ceremony as he sends across a goodwill message to eulogise the Youth Organiser.

ALSO READ:

He wrote: Congratulations to our formidable and hardworking NDC Constituency Youth Organiser, Comrade on your enstoolment. It is now my turn to follow your instructions, to render royal service and to be at the receiving end of your wise counsel — quite a beautiful lesson of life to always treat everyone, particularly, your subordinates with utmost respect because apart from the fact that we all deserve respect from each other at all times, we really do not know who will be what tomorrow.

My loyalty and support is guaranteed. I salute NDC young activists who travelled far and near to show comradely solidarity.Togbe Sakpiti, may your reign be impactful and bring good tidings of development and prosperity for your people.You will be sorely missed on the political frontlines. God bless you.