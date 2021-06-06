The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser for Mempeasem Polling Station, at Essikado-Ketan Constituency in Sekondi-Takoradi, has been found dead in his room.

Abass Seidu was found dead in his room after neighbours realised the air was filled with an overpowering stench from the direction of his room at Mempeasem.

Kofi Wayoe, a formal Youth Organiser for Essikado-Ketan on Skyy Power FM, he explained that Mr Seidu was believed to have travelled some four days ago to an unknown location.

The deceased, Abass Seidu

According to him, the reason his death was not realised earlier was he always travelled without notifying anybody including his family members. As he was not seen for the past four days, they thought he had travelled as usual.

Mr Seidu, as a Muslim, was buried on the day of his discovery on Thursday, June 3, and was 35 years of age.

The Essikado-Ketan Police are investigating the issue to know the cause of death.