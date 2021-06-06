An all glammed up bride is said to have ditched her makeover and bridal accessories on her big day.

This is because the Nigerian church she attends, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, does not permit women to wear make-up.

The make-up artist, who glammed her up for the occasion, took to her Instagram page to recount the incident.

On her Instagram handle Peenfaces, she revealed the bride wore the make-up for her engagement ceremony but had to immediately take it off for the white weeding.

To deepen her woes and frustration, she had to make the bride up again within less than 10 minutes for her reception but it came out perfectly well than expected.

She narrated the incident as shared in a video for fans and followers to catch a glimpse of the amazing work she managed to do within the shortest possible time.

Elated followers, who have been stunned by the work, have showered her with praises.

