The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accepted its suspended member, Stephen Atubiga’s decision to resign permanently from the party.

The acceptance, according to a statement signed by the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, follows a lengthy deliberation.

This, he said, was at a Functional Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The party in the release wished Mr Atubiga well in his next endeavours and they acknowledged him for the support and sacrifices over the years.

Mr Atubiga on Thursday, May 20, 2021, wrote to the party to renounce his membership as he announces the formation of his own party, the National Liberation Congress.

He said his resignation was based on the “vindictive and chameleon nature of some of the National Executives of the NDC.”

He, among other things, blamed the leadership over what he said was the continuous detachment from the concerns and sufferings of the ordinary voter leading to voter apathy since 2012.

However, the party, in the release, noted the acceptance does not mean they admit certain allegations he made against the leadership of the party.

