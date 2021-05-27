File photo: Arrest

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested and is investigating five Police officers following a report of alleged extortion received on 24th May 2021, while on patrol duties.

The Police officers are:

1.№ 52719 G/L/CPL. Redeemer Agama

2.№ 53857 G/Const. Wishwell Odoo

3.№ 53860 G/Const. Evans Arawassi

4.№ 54250 G/Const. Lawal Agyapong

5.№ 55300 G/Const. Sena Kuvordu

The Command is assuring the public that it will not shield any Police officer who hides in the uniform to perpetrate crime against members of the public.