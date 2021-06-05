The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commemorated the 42nd June 4 uprising with a call on members to defend the revolution in the country.

The event, held for the first time without the party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings, came off at the National Headquarters under the theme: The relevance of June 4 to contemporary Ghanaian.

June 4

Party executives and scores of sympathisers defied a heavy downpour on Friday, June 4, 2021, to commemorate the anniversary in honour of its late founder.

42nd June 4 anniversary

The Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle and daughter of late President Rawlings, Dr Zenator Rawlings were present at the ceremony.

Others were former Minister of Information, Fritz Baffuor and Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah.

June 4

The speakers, who took their turn to address party faithful, noted that the downpour signifies the presence of Mr Rawlings in their midst.