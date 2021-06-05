The Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service has been ordered by the Madina District Court to unlock the phone of Prince Charles Dedjoe, the Business Executive who is being held over the murder of his wife, Lillian Dedjoe.



Mr Dedjoe is alleged to have on March 1 this year assaulted his wife after a misunderstanding leading to her death on March 8, 2021.



In court on Friday, the court, presided over by Her Worship Maame Afua Tordimah, also directed that suspect Dedjoe’s wife’s phone should also be unlocked to retrieve information to assist in police investigations.

The court said one of the deceased’s daughters, 17, who has knowledge of her late mother’s password should assist the unit to unlock her phone.



This was after the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa moved a motion for an order of the court, directed at the Cyber Crime Unit to unlock the two phones so the Police could retrieve some contents between the deceased and her father as well as that of the accused and the deceased.



The case was subsequently adjourned to June 18.