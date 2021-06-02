Social media has been thrown into a state of mourning following the news of Ghanaian gospel singer and blogger, Nii Lankwei’s death.

Though details of his death remain sketchy, the news broke out on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Gospel singer, Piesie Esther, who has worked with him a couple of times, took to her Facebook page to break the news.

She shared a photo of the deceased, stating she was yet to come to terms with his death.

She wrote: Nii ooh Nii someone should wake me up ooooo my Nii buei!!buei!!! I can’t stop my tears.

Singer Lankwei was known for his online worship sessions.

