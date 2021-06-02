The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has lost his wife.

Making the announcement in a statement addressed to the media, the Management of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) said Madam Fuseina Seidu died while receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

“It is with deep sadness that the AMA announces to the general public the sudden demise of the wife of its Chief Executive, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah.

“The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday 1st June 2021 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre where she was receiving treatment,” the statement said.

In line with Islamic tradition, she was buried yesterday.

It is, however, unclear what led to her death.