Infinix has launched the all-new NOTE 10 series at a spectacular event at the Movenpick Ambassador hotel in Ghana.

This new portfolio of premium smartphones includes; the NOTE 10, Note 10 Pro. Showcasing a superfluid display, powerful MediaTek gaming processors, cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera and optimized 5000mAh battery with fast-charge technology, the NOTE 10 series is crafted to enhance and optimize work and entertainment experiences for everyone.

According to brand ambassador for Infinix Ghana, – Shatta wale “Infinix smartphones are super trendy. Their designs are ultra-modern with impressive battery and memory capacities which makes it suitable for all usage groups. ’This is why I love the Infinix brand’.’’

The iF Design 2021 award-winning NOTE 10 Pro delivers a balance between the physical and virtual worlds, the calmness and serenity of Mother Nature and the modern geometric interiors and décor designs of luxury brands. The back panel is uniquely divided into two sections with the bottom half completely textured in juxtaposition with the glossy top. The design is available in four colours: 95° Black, 7° Purple, Emerald Green (exclusive to NOTE 10) and Nordic Secret (exclusive to NOTE 10 Pro).

A stunning visual experience

The NOTE 10 series creates the perfect viewing experience with a 6.95” full high definition (FHD+) display, and a 91% screen-to-body ratio with 480 nits of peak brightness and 1500:1 colour contrast ratio for sharp, crystal clear visuals. Graphics and images seamlessness glide due to the 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is perfect for watching movies, scrolling content or gaming. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light, users will enjoy hours of use without suffering from eye fatigue and discomfort.

The NOTE 10 series delivers stunning professional-quality images and beautiful nightscape imagery, both in daylight and at night. To capture amazing selfies, the NOTE 10 series is equipped with a 16MP AI Beautify Selfie front-facing camera with two frontal flashes. The NOTE 10 Pro is also loaded with an intuitive AI-powered four-in-one lens comprising 120° field of view (FOV) ultra-wide angle, super macro lens, 5P lens, black and white lens and portrait lens, which are all integrated into a rear-facing 64 megapixels (MP) 6P ultra night camera.

For ultra-smooth and effortless filming, the NOTE 10 series also offers 4K resolution shooting capabilities in both the front and rear cameras using leading video-enhancement algorithms from Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization solution and auto-blur video shooting. Now, users can capture their breathtaking moments with confidence.

Ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has his to say about the Infinix Note 10 series: “This is my first experience with an Infnix device and I must confess that I am very impressed. I am particularly fascinated by the Note 10 series’ stunning design as well as its smooth navigation. I strongly recommend the Infinix Note series to anyone looking to purchase a powerful and classy smartphone. You’ll absolutely enjoy it.’’

The NOTE 10 series features a range of upgraded and new innovative technologies and features.

Availability

The Note 10 will be available in three storage variants namely; (4GB ram + 64GB rom, 4GBram + 128GBrom and 6GBram + 128GBrom, while the NOTE 10 pro will be available in 8GB ram + 128GB rom storage capacity.