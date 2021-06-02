Popular Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei, has opened up on reasons that made him quit his teaching profession for blogging.

According to him, his decision was informed by the quest to change the face of blogging, become one of the biggest bloggers in Africa and also leave a legacy that will be unmatched.

He explained he obtained a Diploma qualification in music at the University of Education, Winneba after successfully completing Fanteakwa Senior High School (SHS).

“I went to pursue education and graduated as a trained teacher and didn’t work with that but I recently had a job offer to teach music at Ashaiman SHS but I turned it down to stick to blogging and do it well,” he narrated.

The blogger, born Augustus Koranteng Kyei, disclosed this as he opens up on his private life in an interview with Adom TV’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

“I was not social media savvy growing up so it was even one of my friends who created social media accounts for me but most of my works were about Sarkodie until I had another advice to be versatile.

“So I got in touch with Ameyaw Debrah who gave me a few tips because he believed I was already on course,” he narrated on M’ahy3ase3 show.

To him, that is the reason he does not involve in unhealthy social media and celebrity ‘beefs’, adding that that is to help build a distinct brand.

“I don’t delight in inciting and disgracing people to make a living just because of blogging. I bought my car from this blogging; I’m married with two kids and we are living comfortably,” he said.