A visibly livid National Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is the General Manager of Xtra-Gold Mining, Kate Gyamfua, will soon address the press to tell the world what is on her chest.



This follows sustained attacks on Xtra-Gold Mining sites by soldiers of the government’s galamsey taskforce which have led to the burning of mining equipment such as excavators belonging to the firm.



The Military Taskforce, weeks ago, under ‘Operation Halt’, burnt excavators and other mining equipment belonging to Extra Gold Mining. The exercise is to stop the activities of illegal miners and save, among others, the nation’s water bodies.



At least 20 excavators and many mining equipment were set on fire by the military taskforce set up by the government to crackdown on illegal mining in the Eastern Region.



Eight out of the excavators and one bulldozer destroyed were said to belong to the National Women’s Organiser.



According to sources, the Women’s Organiser is said to have had enough of what sources say is misinformation about the operations of the firm. The date for the press conference will soon be communicated to the public.



Spokesperson for Xtra-Gold Mining Company Limited, Nana Asante, in a recent release, rubbished claims that the company is involved in illegal mining.



Mr Asante said the company is one of the many mining companies doing genuine work and ensuring that they do not go against mining laws in the country.



“Xtra-Gold is a Canadian mining firm, has been operating since 2006 and holds five concessions in Ghana and its mother company, Xtra-Gold Resources Corporation, is enlisted on the New York Stock Exchange.



“It has immensely been a reliable source of government’s revenue generation for development by paying its taxes religiously to the State. The company has given jobs to over 700 people directly and indirectly, especially from its catchment communities,” he added.