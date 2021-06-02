A year and months after going missing, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps officer has been found dead and buried.

Josephine Onche went missing in December 2019, few days to her wedding. She was reported to have gone to the market to purchase things for the ceremony, where she was last seen.

The remains of the female officer has been found in a shallow grave in Obi LGA of Benue State.

Vanguard reports that the daughter of the former Mayor of Otukpo, Inalegwu Onche, was found buried allegedly for ritual purposes.



According to the source: “An okada man, who knew what happened to late Cynthia Onche, went to her family members and gave them the news.”



He led them to arrest a suspect, her proposed Igbo husband, who confessed a native doctor coerced him to murder his fiancée.

He further led the police to Ogun State where they arrested a native doctor, a Yoruba man, who performed the ritual at Obi Local Government Area before he later relocated to the South West.

Both the proposed husband and the native doctor have confessed to committing the crime and are presently in police custody in Otukpo.