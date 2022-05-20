The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser for the Kpandai Constituency, Hamidu Abdul Bunaf has passed on.

Mr Bunaf reportedly passed on Thursday night.

The National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo broke the news of the comrade’s demise on his Facebook page.

The deceased, Hamid Abdu Bunaf

According to Mr Opare, the deceased had difficulty breathing and passed on shortly upon arrival at the hospital.

He has since on behalf of the Youth Wing, expressed his deepest condolences to the family.

Late Bunaf’s burial has been scheduled for 1:pm on Friday, May 20, 2022, in accordance with Islamic customs.

Below is Opare Addo’s post: