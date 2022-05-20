The Bawku West District Police Command has arrested one person in connection with a raid at the Binnaba market in the Upper East Region.

The District Commander, ASP Jackson Kportufe confirmed the arrest.

“When the patrol team got to the scene, the mob had arrested someone in connection to the incident.

“So we are investigating the arrested person. The police always escort the traders when they close from the market in the evenings. But we will increase police visibility in the area,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

The gun-toting thugs raided the market on Tuesday, 17th May 2022, and fired into the air.

They also set fire to the wares of some Bawku traders.

The Binnaba market in Zebilla in the Bawku West District was also raided following the Atuba market raid.

Meanwhile, ASP Kportufe has assured that his outfit will beef up security at the market to ensure the safety of traders.