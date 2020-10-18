Photos and videos from the birthday party of Shatta Wale have popped up showing the Dancehall star’s first appearance at the party.

Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

As part of his celebrations, Shatta Wale held a big birthday party in his ship house mansion at East Legon.

Dubbed #Shattabration, Shatta Wale’s birthday party, saw many of Ghana’s top stars arrive to celebrate with him.

In new photos and videos Shatta Wale has been spotted at the party interacting with some of the guests.

Dressed sharply on her special day, Shatta Wale is seen in the midst of Medikal, Fella Makafui, DKB, businessman Kofi Abban.

Other stars included Hajia4Real, Salma Mumin, D-Black, and many more. After the interactions, the stars joined Shatta Wale to cut his huge birthday cake.

Below are some videos:

Meanwhile, Founder and Leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, has sent a lovely message to Shatta Wale as he celebrates his birthday.

The Action Chapel Founder and Leader recorded a lovely video to celebrate the Dancehall music star.

Source: Yen.com.gh