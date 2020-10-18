The Odododiodioo branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the demise of its Youth Organiser, William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe.

In a statement, signed by the parliamentary candidate of the party ahead of the December polls, Nii Lante Bannerman, the party expressed its condolences to the bereaved family.

The recent death is the third that the NPP has recorded in a space of about two weeks, the first and second being Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford and parliamentary candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, respectively.

Read full statement below for more details:



It is with great sorrow that I received the news of our Youth Organizer, William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe’s passing.



The grief, pain and sorrow of his loss has been felt collectively within the rank and file of our dear Odododiodioo.



His legacy, which has always been affirmed by his commitment to part, will be missed dearly.



On behalf of the Constituency, I convey our sympathies to his family and loved ones and also pray they find comfort in the Lord.



While we find solace in knowing that our brother is resting in the bossom of His Maker with no pain, struggle or worries, we are equally burdened and inspired by the work we have ahead of us to uphold his legacy.



To God we belong and to God we shall return.



Rest well Ras Gege, my brother and friend.





From Nii Lante Bannerman, NPP PC for Odododiodioo.