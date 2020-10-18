President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would Wednesday begin a two-day tour of the Oti Region.

He would proceed after a day’s tour of the Volta Region on Tuesday.

Seidu Musah, Oti Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), at Dambai.

He said the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces would inspect ongoing construction development projects, cut sod for the Regional Directorate of Youth Employment Agency and meet Regional Executives of the Party, Constituency Executives and all Parliamentary Candidates.

The President is expected to inspect on-going road projects and Commission the Junction-Dordokope Road and the Krachi-Banda Road project.

Mr Musah said the President would dialogue with members of the Oti Region House of Chiefs and cut-the-sod for work to begin on the Oti solid waste treatment plant among others.

The GNA, observed hoisting and visibility of NPP flags and other paraphernalia, flying high on electricity poles and receptacles at the Regional capital, Municipality and districts in the region awaiting the entry of the President.