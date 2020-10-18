A 48-year-old native doctor, Gregory Enwaeso, has been arrested by operatives of the Anambra Police command for allegedly chopping off the fingers of his 22-year-old son, Abuchi.



It was gathered that the suspect conspired with his other son, Chinonso, 20, to commit the crime using a machete.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Haruna Mohammed, they chained the victim and abandoned him for four weeks, leaving him in severe pain.





He said the suspects were arrested on Thursday, October 15, 2020, following a tip-off.

Police detectives on visiting the crime scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to General Hospital Enugu-ukwu for medical attention.



However, the suspects, who confessed to the dastardly act, claimed that the victim allegedly absconded with the sum of N150,000 proceeds made by their father after throwing up a party following a breakthrough in his business.