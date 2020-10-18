Self-confessed killer of the late J.B. Danquah-Adu became agitated after his request to be heard was declined by the Accra High Court.

Suspect s3xy Dondon, as he is popularly called, prayed the court, presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Marfo, to hear him “because he had something to say.”

But, the court declined, saying it could not hear him and that if he had anything to say, he should speak through his lawyer.

Daniel Asiedu informed the court that he did not have a lawyer but the court insisted he had one.

Suspect Asiedu then began talking and in his disappointment, he banged his hand on the chair he was sitting on.

He is standing trial with Vincent Bossu for their alleged involvement in the death of former Member of Parliament, Mr Danquah-Adu at his residence at Shiashie in February 2016.

He has been charged with murder and robbery while suspect Bossu is facing a charge of abetment of crime to wit robbery.

The court has preserved their plea and remanded them into lawful custody.

Also, the Accra High Court has ordered that a hearing notice be served personally on the lawyer of the alleged killers of Mr Danquah-Adu so he could appear in court.

The court tasked the court’s registrar to ensure that there is proof of service before the next court sitting.

It further ordered the prosecution to file their disclosures and serve same on accused lawyer.

The order of the court came after the trial judge indicated that she noticed that there was no proof of service on counsel and the registrar of the court had not complied with the order of the court by issuing a hearing notice to counsel of the defence.

In court, Ms Sefakor Batsa, a Principal State Attorney, informed the court that the prosecution was ready with their disclosures but the disclosures had not been filed yet.

The matter was, therefore, adjourned to November 3.