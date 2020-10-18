The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah region says it is waiting for the National Executives Committee of the party to advise them on who to lead the party in the Yapei-Kusowgu constituency in the December 7 elections.

The replacement has become necessary after the Yapei-Kusowgu constituency parliamentary candidate, Abu Kamara died in a car crash last Friday night.

According to the party’s Communications Officer, Mohammed Issah, though it’s too early, considering his burial yesterday, Saturday, October 17, the constituency needs a new candidate to lead them in the polls.

This, he said, has been left on the shoulders of the National Executives Committee to take decisions on.

Speaking to Adom News, he added, however, that the suspension of campaign activities in the region still holds.