Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has challenged former President Mahama’s comments that Ghana ranked first in press freedom in Africa during his tenure.

The former president had cited Reporters Without Borders as having rated Ghana as a country with the highest levels of press freedom in Africa.

At the time, we were ranked number one out of 54 countries in Africa. We placed 23rd on the global ranking among 180 countries, Mr Mahama said.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, however, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the records regarding Ghana’s press freedom under the Mahama administration was evident for all to see hence the need for him to be truthful in his discourse.

“It is not true Ghana was first in press freedom ranking under his administration. During his tenure, journalists covered Independence Day parade in trucks and other assignments haphazardly.

“Stan Dogbe is an example of a person who at a time, seized a journalist’s camera during a confrontation. There is no doubt Ahmed Suale’s death was sad and unfortunate but that does not mean mahama did well with press freedom,” he said.