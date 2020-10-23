A 37-year-old man, Kwabena Boahene, also known as Cote D’Ivoire, has been lauded for his exploit in the Akyem Batabi church collapse.

As a resident of Akyem Batabi, he is believed to have contributed massively to the rescue efforts.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, Cote D’Ivoire disclosed he rescued about 19 people.

According to him, his uncle called him to the scene few minutes after the disaster and though he was at Oda, he rushed back home quickly.

Reacting to his know-how in the rescue efforts, he noted he was once engaged in borehole work and exhibited those skills out of sympathy for humanity.

Meanwhile, it has been said that the military has plans of enrolling him into the service in acknowledgement of his efforts.

Commenting on the issue, Cote D’Ivoire confirmed the leader of the military personnel, who were in the area, has taken his particulars with an assurance of getting back to him.

