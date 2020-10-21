Western North Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will not tolerate any unqualified voter transfer in the region scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The Communications Officer, Sam Jerome, speaking to Adom News, said they have been reliably informed that some top gurus in the New Patriotic Party in the region and some Electoral Commission officials are in bed planning to allow unqualified transfers.

“By this, we mean to say that people, who are not qualified under the law, are being considered to transfer their votes into the region starting October 20, 2020. For the avoidance of doubt, only students and security personnel; police, soldiers, immigration, fire service personnel and the likes are permitted under the law to undertake voter transfer. We shall not allow anyone outside this bracket to transfer their votes into the region. We shall also resist with all our might and strength,” he said.

He revealed that about four constituencies in the region have been penciled for the alleged lawlessness; Sefwi Wiawso, Sefwi Bodi, Sefwi Juaboso and Sefwi Akontombra.