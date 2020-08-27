Audrey Appiah, the first daughter of former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, has stunned fans on social media with her powerful photos.

She has proven that she is one of the beautiful celebrity kids in the country at the moment.

In the photos she released on her official Instagram page, she is seen wearing a white top.

She matched her beautiful outfit with blue tight jeans as she flaunts her beauty and curvy shape.

READ ALSO:

From the photos, she complemented her beautiful looks with sunglasses as she poses nicely for the camera.

Her caption read: “I am the rush of Monday Mornings, the Casualness of Saturdays and the peace of Sunday Naps.”

The photos have attracted lots of reactions from her followers on Instagram as they heap praises on her.