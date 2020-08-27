Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss France’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, while multiple reports say Tanguy Ndombele is absent for the same reason.

The pair are now self-isolating for 14 days, giving them little time to prepare for the new Premier League season, although Ndombele is believed to have tested positive a few days ago.

Pogba was replaced by Rennes teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga in the French squad, which also features uncapped duo Houssem Aouar and Dayot Upamecano.

“I had to make a last-minute change to this list because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list but unfortunately for him, he took a test [for Covid-19] yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga,” said France manager Didier Deschamps.

France travel to Sweden on September 5 before hosting Croatia three days later.

Meanwhile, Ndombele’s Tottenham return to league action against Everton on September 12, while Manchester United face Crystal Palace on September 19 after earning an extended break following their Europa League run.