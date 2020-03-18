Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has revealed why former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah’s five months salary is yet to be paid.

On Tuesday, Adomonline.com reported that coach Appiah, through his lawyers, have written to the country’s football governing body to pay his outstanding five months salary after he submitted his official car to the FA.

Appiah is owed five months salary and one match-winning bonus. With his salary believed to be $35,000, the FA and the Sports Ministry must cough up $175,000 to settle him.

Coach Appiah’s second stint, which lasted two-and-half years, ended in December.

“Kwesi Appiah has brought the official vehicle he was using as Black Stars coach. He has done the best thing,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I don’t think Kwesi Appiah’s lawyers did the right thing by demanding for his unpaid salary. I think they should have first informed the Ministry of Youth and Sports than to write directly to the FA because the Ministry informs the GFA when it comes to payment of salaries.

“I know the FA owes Kwesi Appiah five months salary. I am not aware of the winning bonus but I can say the South Africa and Sao Tome winning bonuses have been paid but there is a challenge and I don’t want to talk about it,” he added.

Coach Appiah was recently replaced by his assistant, C.K. Akonnor.