General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has agreed a four-year deal with Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC.

Gyan, 34, was on the verge of joining Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season but the move has stalled due to the high wage demands by the player.

Gyan, who has been a free agent since January after being released by North East United has been on the hunt for a new club.

A deal between the former Sunderland player and Legon Cities has been agreed with the official club announcement the only thing remaining.

As part of the deal, Gyan’s management team asked for teenage sensation, Mathew Anim Cudjoe to be signed as well.

According to a report by Joy Sports, Gyan will also earn about $1 million in salary over his four-year contract as he will receive an annual salary of $250,000.

Gyan’s arrival at the club will help Coach Goran Barjaktarević side were the least scoring team in the Ghana Premier League before the season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals and has represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

With six goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.

Legon Cities, according to unconfirmed reports, have also signed Asante Kotoko youngster, Matthew Anim Cudjoe.