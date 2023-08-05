An accident, which has occurred at Dadwene Kyekyewere, involving two vehicles, has left scores of passengers in critical condition on the Obuasi-Anhwiankwanta highway.

The cars are a Sprinter bus with registration number GN 4303-22 which had 22 passengers onboard and a private car with registration number AC 845-21 also with three persons in it.

The accident occurred on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Speaking to Adom News, an eyewitness said the Sprinter was travelling to Kumasi from Bogoso.

The private car driver who had parked on a section of the road veered into the Sprinter driver’s lane, leading to the accident.

The witness said the occupants of the private car were rushed to the hospital in another vehicle for treatment.

He added that one among the three was seriously injured on the head.

The Sprinter bus passengers, who sustained minor injuries, joined a different car and continued with their journey.

