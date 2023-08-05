Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has set social media buzzing with his latest photos, featuring his daughter.

Mr Appiah and his daughter, Vanessa, have been spotted having a fun time together.

The photos posted on Instagram showed father and daughter serving family goals as they stepped out in style.

The two who appeared to have gone shopping, wore white outfits in different styles.

Mr Appiah wore a white shirt and black trousers, while his daughter rocked a white t-shirt and white jeans.

His caption depicted how excited he was to be hanging out with his daughter.

He wrote, Spending time with your child is more important than spending money on them.

Check out the photos below: