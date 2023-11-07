The 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has cautioned the youth to think critically about the people they choose to lead them in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to her, the leaders the youth choose in the upcoming elections would determine how their futures will be managed.

Prof. Agyemang who was the keynote speaker at the Emotional Intelligent Africa Summit further urged the audience to consider the legacies of the current administration.

She said no one is going to be thankful for inheriting a botched education system; contaminated rivers; poisoned soils; a health system hanging in the balance; and unprecedented dam spillages among others.

“Our forebears have been through unspeakable difficulties which they confronted in order to survive and arm themselves to pave a future we have every duty to protect.

“One of the many ways is to know our true history, tell our own stories, interrogate who we are, what we are becoming and the nature of the endgame.

“We must have both faith and trust in our abilities to solve our problems. We raise our levels of confidence when we make the effort, when we do not leave our fate in the hands of others,” she said.

She added that, the current deplorable state of Ghana’s economy calls for a cathedral built on hope, honesty, trust, and regard for the vulnerable.

And not one built on greed, bullying, dishonesty, arrogance and hypocrisy or one that poses as a veil for taking the name of God in vain.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang made the call as the keynote speaker at the Emotional Intelligence Africa Summit organized by the Addison Center for Emotional Intelligence held at the Centre for the National Culture in Cape Coast last Thursday on the theme: Rediscovering the Ghanaian in our current Dispensation.”

ALSO READ: