Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has issued a stern warning to flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama over his choice of a running mate.

Although Mr. Mahama is yet to choose a candidate ahead of the 2024 general elections, speculations are that he may choose between former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and his 2020 running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

But Mr. Anyidoho is of the view that, the 2024 polls will be a disaster for the opposition party should Mahama choose any other candidate other than Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

“I am very much concerned about issues of integrity and no matter which way we examine it, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang is light years ahead of Julius and all the other names being bandied about and if John Mahama makes a mistake and makes the wrong choice, he will carry his cross of defeat again for the third time – and he will not be forgiven” he stated.

The former NDC deputy General Secretary could not fathom why Prof Opoku-Agyemang is being blamed for the defeat in 2020 when in fact the credibility of Mr. Mahama was in question.

“Was Jane Naana the one to deal with the personal problems and heavy burden of the flagbearer? Certainly not! If the flagbearer himself and his close aides failed woefully in handling all the heavy missiles from the NPP, why blame the running mate?” he quizzed.

Koku Anyidoho is of the certain issue of “integrity” will be a big issue in next year’s election and if the NDC allows the flagbearer to play “cha cha” with it, the party would have itself to blame.

I am making an open declaration; let John Mahama dare drop Jane Naana Agyemang and choose Julius Debrah as his running mate and he will stay in opposition for 1 million years. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) September 17, 2023

