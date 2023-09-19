Credit: X/Twitter.com

Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, is currently the talk of town on social media after a video of her serving ice cream surfaced.

The beneficiaries are her constituents, who were at the district office of the Electoral Commission (EC) to partake in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In the viral video shared on Twitter, Adwoa Safo was seen sharing fan milk products to both young and old people present.

Clad in a white shirt and jeans, she carried a tray around to serve the applicants frozen yoghurt, fanice, and chocolate ice cream.

This comes a few days after Adwoa Safo declared her intention to seek re-election in the 2024 election after a prolonged absence from parliamentary duties following an apology to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The video has, however, been met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

