Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, is currently the talk of town on social media after a video of her serving ice cream surfaced.

The beneficiaries are her constituents, who were at the district office of the Electoral Commission (EC) to partake in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In the viral video shared on Twitter, Adwoa Safo was seen sharing fan milk products to both young and old people present.

Clad in a white shirt and jeans, she carried a tray around to serve the applicants frozen yoghurt, fanice, and chocolate ice cream.

This comes a few days after Adwoa Safo declared her intention to seek re-election in the 2024 election after a prolonged absence from parliamentary duties following an apology to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The video has, however, been met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Day light robbery — Wo nya sika w’anum (@sandorzedem) September 19, 2023

Mother Adwoa Safo 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/Orq4ZLI08D — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) September 19, 2023

Adwoa Safo aka Mother of All 😂 👀



Your thoughts guys?



pic.twitter.com/4TgzmvAcXM — WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) September 19, 2023

Adwoa Safo is trying to win the people of Dome Kwabenya with yoghurts lol pic.twitter.com/RUwlR6sMDd — Sharyf (@__Sharyf) September 19, 2023

What Adwoa Safo is doing at Kwabenya there is one reason why everyone should battle so Hard against poverty



cos if you dey hold no evil doer will try to use Fan ice to lick your brain — Kay💧 (@KayPoissonOne) September 19, 2023

I don't know why Hon. Adwoa Safo will continue to make mockery of herself. Whoever is advising her, I believe is doing more harm than good.



Ghanaians have moved past this kind of politics and she has to know better. pic.twitter.com/JSVd9WKoGH — Fiifi Sage (@_Fiifi_Sage) September 19, 2023

Adwoa Safo dey share Yoghurt for Kwabenya wey Asiedu too dey share meatpie for Mempeasem

He wan chop assembly man pic.twitter.com/GTCSev4kWK — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) September 19, 2023