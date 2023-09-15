The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Constituency Secretary for the Dome-Kwabenya has said they have nothing against their Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Theophilus Ansah Larbi revealed this on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen following a public apology by the MP on Thursday.

Mr Larbi said though the MP has been unfair to the constituents and disrespected everyone, they have no choice but to accept the apology.

“Nobody has any problem with her. She went and decided to come back. We voted for her, and to ensure peace and stability in Dome-Kwabenya, we won’t even drag this issue.

“She has been in Ghana for the past 7 months, but it was just few weeks ago she decided to meet the constituency executives and also rendered an apology yesterday. If all that she said is the truth, then we will leave it,” he said.

However, the Secretary has asked Adwoa Safo to be diligent in performing her duties as MP ahead of the 2024 election, especially since she has decided to seek re-election.

