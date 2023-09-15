The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Techiman South Constituency have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The exercise started at 0800 hours on Tuesday, with all required logistics provided, and all officials at post.

Richard Asamoah and Edward Fosu-Nsowah, the Constituency Secretaries of the NPP and NDC, respectively, confirmed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman in the Bono East Region, saying the arrangements made were being adhered to and everything was moving on smoothly.

But, Mr Fosu-Nsowah said there were still some limitations, such as the size of the centre “which is too small to contain a large number of prospective voters,” saying it might thus be impossible to meet the deadline of 21 days.

He expressed concern that as of 0900 hours, only 21 people had registered, indicating that was sending signals that the EC might not achieve the expected target on schedule.

In a related interview, Mr William Bamfo-Apori, the registration supervisor and acting Techiman South EC Officer expressed satisfaction with the comportment of the people and expressed optimism that the exercise would meet its target.

