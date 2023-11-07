The Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, has called on the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to identify and punish individuals or organisations responsible for the recent instability in the energy sector.

This follows the recent outages experienced in parts of the country over inadequate gas supply from the West African Gas Company Limited (WAPCO).

On October 26, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) in a statement explained that the cause of the power cuts was due to limited gas supply to Tema leading to a shortage of 550MW at peak time.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC) have been playing the blame game over the recent outages blamed on inadequate gas supply from WAPCO.

Dr. Yaw Baah described as shameful the lack of authority in the power sector.

He added that work progresses in the country when persons are responsible and held accountable.

“All these people carrying on dumsor when we have even got excess capacity of electricity must be punished properly,” he demanded.

The Secretary General of the TUC made this demand while engaging the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer for the 2024 election, John Mahama on the workers manifesto developed by the Union.

In response, former President Mahama said he is alarmed about the dire economic situation.

According to him, upon resumption of office, he would address these problems.

“We have a president who has run out of ideas … Comrades, we could have avoided these unpleasant situations. The signs of these crises were there for all to see,” he stated.