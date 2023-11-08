Students of the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) took matters into their own hands when they confronted a man who allegedly made attempts to steal from them.

The incident occurred earlier this morning, November 8, 2023 at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.

According to eyewitnesses, the action of the suspect did not go unnoticed, and before he could make a successful escape, several ATTC students quickly surrounded and apprehended him.

In videos shared online, the students could be seen manhandling the thief while demanding the stolen phone returned to them.

Eyewitnesses made attempts to free the injured thief from the grips of the irate students.

Video below: