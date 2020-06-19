Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC), in collaboration with Real Tech, a local technology company has launched a digital educational platform to connect students to their classroom remotely.

As the COVID-19 cases in Ghana increases, it has become necessary to provide the new system which will enable students continue learning directly from their teachers without having to be there physically.

Dubbed XtraClass, the virtual learning is designed to enable students join their class at their own pace, remotely stream any classroom, pause and repeat any lecture until they understand.

XtraClass, the new digital education platform for students

The classroom broadcasting technology also allows messaging system that offers real time questioning and answering, and also makes it available for teachers to post lecture notes and tests for students to partake in.

The system provides an end-to-end solution that not only serves the students but the school authorities & parents as well.

With this system, students can never miss a class since all classes are recorded, archived and can be accessed at any later day.

School authorities also have full control over who has access to a class through an easy-to-use control panel.

The system is a first of its kind classroom broadcasting system developed and pioneered in Ghana. It expands the limits of the classroom and traditional teaching by enabling teachers host lectures that can be accessed remotely by thousands of students nationwide, expanding the learning experience beyond the scope of the classroom.

Speaking on the concept, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Real Studios, Mr. Muni I. Reindorf explained the platform has been developed for the education space to help address the challenges in accessing quality education.

He also reiterated that the XtraClass Virtual learning platform is a new system of its kind which negates the need for multiple systems currently being employed by schools to get lessons online.

XtraClass, the new digital education platform for students

It merges the features of a learning management system like Google Classroom and video teleconferencing system like ZOOM into a single easy to use platform that offers the core features of both systems into a unified platform.

The platform can be accessed from any desktop or mobile device that can connect to the internet. As part of the DES family, students can also access it on any DES Smartbook tablet devices which are currently being assembled in Ghana under the national industrialization program.