Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), has displayed his Ronaldinho-like football skills.
In a new video, Mr Agyapong is seen dressed in a pink club t-shirt over a pink pair of shorts while rocking a pair of flat shoes.
Standing beside a yellow ball on a football pitch, the MP showed some ball juggling skills by doing a back flick with the ball.
After the relatively successful back flick, Mr Agyapong turned around to give the ball a big kick into the crowd.
Impressed by his footballing skills, many of the people around could be heard cheering him on and clapping for him.
Check it out: