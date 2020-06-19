Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), has displayed his Ronaldinho-like football skills.

In a new video, Mr Agyapong is seen dressed in a pink club t-shirt over a pink pair of shorts while rocking a pair of flat shoes.

Standing beside a yellow ball on a football pitch, the MP showed some ball juggling skills by doing a back flick with the ball.

After the relatively successful back flick, Mr Agyapong turned around to give the ball a big kick into the crowd.

Impressed by his footballing skills, many of the people around could be heard cheering him on and clapping for him.

Check it out: